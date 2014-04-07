April 7 Canadian stock futures pointed a lower
opening for the main index on Monday as global stocks slipped
amid concerns about high-flying U.S technology shares.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.37
percent at 0715 ET.
The index closed little changed on Friday as a decline in
the financial sector after slightly weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data helped offset strength in natural resource shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.22
percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures were down 0.75 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's economy churned out twice as many new jobs as
expected in March and the unemployment rate dropped a notch, but
most of the gains were in the public sector and part-time
positions, a sign businesses were still cautious about hiring.
Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board said they would sell industrial
conglomerate Gates Corp to private equity firm Blackstone Group
LP for $5.4 billion.
Enbridge Inc has become the first company to
confirm plans to re-export Canadian oil from the United States,
a move that could fuel debate over U.S. trade policy and
intensify opposition to new oil sands pipelines.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,301; -0.17 pct
US crude : $100.67; -0.46 pct
Brent crude : $105.73; -0.93 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6618.25; -0.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target to C$101 from C$99
DHX Media Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$6.50
from C$6.00
Shaw Communications Inc : RBC raises target price
to C$25 from C$24
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 Employment Trends for March: Prior 116.4
15:00 Consumer Credit for February: Expected 14.9 bln Prior
13.70 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting By Samarendra Sahoo; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)