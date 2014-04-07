BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
Apr 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen(WIBank)
Guarantor State of Hesse
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.969
Yield 1.864 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 30.6 basis points
Over the Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank AG, DZ Bank, Landesbank
Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale(HELABA) and HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1R0139
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.