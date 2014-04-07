BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aktia Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.922
Reoffer price 99.922
Yield 1.016 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux/FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN XS1056447797
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
