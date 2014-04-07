BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 103.175
Reoffer price 102.425
Reoffer Yield 1.402 pct
Spread 1.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 37 basis points
Over the Government
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 305 million Swiss
francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0241828232
Permanent ISIN CH0180006113
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.