April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Cegedim SA

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2020

Coupon 6.75 pct

Offering price 105.75

Yield 5.602 pct

Spread 489 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings B+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 425 million euro

when fungible

Reg S ISIN XS0906984272

144A ISIN XS0906984355

