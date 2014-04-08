Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 510 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.429

Reoffer price 100.079

Yield 0.99 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 36 basis points

Over the Government

ISIN CH0241926309

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 143 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 15, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.855

Reoffer price 100.505

Yield 1.453 pct

Spread 5 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 41.7 basis points

Over the Government

ISIN CH0241926317

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS and RAIF

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

