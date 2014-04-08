The divergence between rising valuations and falling earnings forecasts is particularly stretched for UK midcaps.

** Forward P/E for FTSE 250 (15.4 times) highest since April 2007 while forecast EPS growth for next 12 months (7.5%) is weakest since Oct 2007. link.reuters.com/vut38v

** Energy & consumer discretionary sectors biggest culprits with mean EPS down 5.4% and 2.3% respectively over past month.

** Chart: link.reuters.com/jyt38v

** FTSE 250 mean down 1.4% over past month.

** Within the energy sector Cairns Energy forecast growth slashed by a fifth, Enquest EPS down 11.6% and Essar Energy down 7.5%.

** Among the consumer discretionary sectors Bwin has had forecast EPS come off 65.5%, Carpetright's mean EPS is down 35.4% & Ite Group is down 6.2%.

