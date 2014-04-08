Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 89.604

Reoffer price 87.979

Yield 8.999 pct

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 235 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0907335599

