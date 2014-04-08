Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 89.604
Reoffer price 87.979
Yield 8.999 pct
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 235 million Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0907335599
