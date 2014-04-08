Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance

Guarantor Genkeleasing

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.625 pct

Spread 94.76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SEB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1056927061

