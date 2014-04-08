April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International B.V.
Guarantor Iberdrola S.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.720
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Lloyds & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1057055060
