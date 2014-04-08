April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 14, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US29874QCP72
