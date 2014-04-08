Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 97.807

Reoffer price 97.807

Yield 10.0 pct

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian

Real when fungible

ISIN XS0975105395

