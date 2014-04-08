April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Spread 597 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 Bund

Reg S ISIN XS1055940206

144A ISIN XS1055940545

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $2.80 billion

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.375 pct

Spread 511 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct March 2021 UST

Reg S ISIN USL97437AJ34

144A ISIN US97314XAK00

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Maturity Date April 23, 2021

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Credit Suisse, Banca IMI, BNP,

Credit Agricole, Barclays, ING, Societe General, Unicredit,

Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Caa1 (Moody's), B (S&P),

B (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Euro MTF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

