Apr 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date May 11, 2015

Coupon 3 month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor flat

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

