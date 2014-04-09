BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.395
Reoffer price 98.395
Yield 1.575 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0881328826
