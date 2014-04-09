April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.395

Reoffer price 98.395

Yield 1.575 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0881328826

