BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Reoffer price 99.752
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Deutsche Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DB7XHM0
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says that the co has changed its name from Centum Investment Company Limited to Centum Investment Company Plc Source: http://j.mp/2nA91Ud Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)