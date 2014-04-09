April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1057486471

