BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.894
Reoffer price 99.894
Yield 1.516 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CITI, COMZ & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011847425
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says that the co has changed its name from Centum Investment Company Limited to Centum Investment Company Plc Source: http://j.mp/2nA91Ud Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)