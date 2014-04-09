April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.234
Reoffer yield 1.491 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1057478023
