April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of China Limited, Sydney Branch

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 17, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group(B&D), Commonwealth Bank of Australia,

National Australia Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland

and Westpac Institutional Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1056935320

