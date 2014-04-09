Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2026
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.753
Reoffer price 99.753
Yield 3.776 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1057659838
