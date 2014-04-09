PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
As the idea of picking up bargains among EM-exposed stocks gathers steam, Standard Chartered could find itself in the sweet spot.
** Stock up 13 pct since hitting nearly 2-yr low on March 20 on rising volumes as shorts cover.
** Trades at smallest premium on P/B to UK banks since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/kyf48v
** Still a big underperformer vs the UK banking index.
** Shorts are covering, with utilization ratio falling by a fifth to 4 pct over the last week according to Markit.
** BofA-ML sales desk and Investec (4-star ranked analyst on StarMine) pushing stock on valuations.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.