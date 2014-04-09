As the idea of picking up bargains among EM-exposed stocks gathers steam, Standard Chartered could find itself in the sweet spot.

** Stock up 13 pct since hitting nearly 2-yr low on March 20 on rising volumes as shorts cover.

** Trades at smallest premium on P/B to UK banks since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/kyf48v

** Still a big underperformer vs the UK banking index.

** Shorts are covering, with utilization ratio falling by a fifth to 4 pct over the last week according to Markit.

** BofA-ML sales desk and Investec (4-star ranked analyst on StarMine) pushing stock on valuations.

(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)