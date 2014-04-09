April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date April 16, 2029

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.715

Reoffer price 99.715

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

