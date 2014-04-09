BRIEF-Investis Holding FY EBIT up at CHF 76.4 mln
* FY increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 27% to 76.4 million Swiss (py: 60.2 million Swiss francs)
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2029
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.715
Reoffer price 99.715
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* FY strong increase of income from rental activities (+36.5 pct)
* Promoters, directors,KMPs of co not entered into agreement for compensation or profit sharing for dealings in securities during Jan 04,2014-Jan04,2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mT6jWn) Further company coverage: