Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd.

Issue Amount S$175 million

Maturity Date April 21, 2016

Coupon 5.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.95 pct

Spread 536.5

Underlying govt bond Over the 2 year SGD SOR

Payment Date April 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)