Apr 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Czech crown

Maturity Date April 25, 2029

Coupon 3 month Pribor + 27 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1 billion

Czech crown when fungible

ISIN XS1057735018

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)