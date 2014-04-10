BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Czech crown
Maturity Date April 25, 2029
Coupon 3 month Pribor + 27 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1 billion
Czech crown when fungible
ISIN XS1057735018
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed