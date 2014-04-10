April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBS AG, acting through its London Branch

Guarantor UBS Hypotheken AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.379

Reoffer yield 1.469 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Banca IMI, DB, Erste, GSI, Natixis and UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1057841980

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)