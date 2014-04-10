April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2024

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000SLB3263

