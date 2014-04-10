BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2024
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SaarLB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000SLB3263
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed