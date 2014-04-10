BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.763
Reoffer price 99.763
Yield 2.913 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International, Royal Bank of
Scotland, MPS, and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1(Moody's) and A(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
