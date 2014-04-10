BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 80 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1057609908
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed