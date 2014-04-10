Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 22, 2019

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.25 pct

Payment Date April 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, ANZ, BBVA and CLSA

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English and Hong Kong

