Apr 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 103.1 basis points
Yield 9.682 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 10.4 pct March 2019 TURKGB
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 85 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
ISIN XS0484854483
