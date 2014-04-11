April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 70 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 3, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 85.728
Yield 9.366 pct
Payment Date April 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0935881853
