April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme

ISIN DE000A1R07Z4

