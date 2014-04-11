BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
Apr 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date April 15, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 101.352
Yield 2.8 pct
Payment Date April 15. 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English and Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1055430182
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
* CEO Thomas Farrell's FY 2016 total compensation $13.3 million versus $9.7 million in FY 2015 - sec filing