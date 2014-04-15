BRIEF-Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon as CEO
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wells Frago & Co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.752
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & WFS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.