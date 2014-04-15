April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wells Frago & Co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.752

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & WFS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

