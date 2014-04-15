Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 45 basis points

Reoffer price 99.96

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 47 basis points

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale CIB and MBL

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1060729065

