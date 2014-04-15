Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date April 25, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Yield 2.775 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ and Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1060906374
