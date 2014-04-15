Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian Krona

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Yield 2.775 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ and Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1060906374

