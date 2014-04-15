Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2019

Coupon 3.9 pct

Yield 3.9 pct

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2016

Coupon 3.2 pct

Yield 3.2 pct

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ICBC, HSBC, Citi and Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Reoffer price Par

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)