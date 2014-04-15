Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date April 22, 2019
Coupon 3.9 pct
Yield 3.9 pct
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date April 22, 2016
Coupon 3.2 pct
Yield 3.2 pct
****
Common Terms
Payment Date April 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ICBC, HSBC, Citi and Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Reoffer price Par
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
