Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue Price 101.894
Reoffer price 100.519
Yield 10.3 pct
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank and Toronto Dominion
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.575 pct (0.2 pct M&U and 1.375 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian
Real when fungible
ISIN XS1014862731
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)