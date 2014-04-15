Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foederbank

(L Bank)

Guarantor Federal State of Baden-Württemberg

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity April 25, 2016

Coupon 3 month Libor + 5 basis points

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 5 basis points

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, JP MORGAN, and

Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1060792931

