BRIEF-Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses
* Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco
Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date April 25, 2017
Coupon 3 month Libor + 8 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 8 basis points
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML and Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco
* On March 13, 2017, HSBC Holdings Plc issued $2.5 billion 3.262% fixed rate / floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2023
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors