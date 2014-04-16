Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date April 25, 2017

Coupon 3 month Libor + 8 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 8 basis points

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML and Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

