Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date April 28, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.525

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Daiwa, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)