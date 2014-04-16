China, Hong Kong shares flat; caution dominates solid econ data
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors
* Entered into share sale agreement for sale of its Global Business activities to SGG Participations S.A. (SGG)
* To consider proposal regarding fund raising program by way of issue of warrants/equity shares to investors on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n3vngS) Further company coverage: