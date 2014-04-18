BRIEF-Sonoco Products Co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America
* Sonoco Products Co - on March 13, 2017, co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America - SEC filing
Madison County School District
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Sonoco Products Co - on March 13, 2017, co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America - SEC filing
* Altair Resources Inc - "company continues its search for other advanced zinc, lead and silver projects" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CHS Inc says dispatch and routing operations will move to CHS dispatch office in Rosemount, Minn