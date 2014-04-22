BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date April 29, 2024
Coupon 3.62 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.62 pct
Payment Date April 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
