April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kasikornbank Public Company Limited acting through
its Cayman Islands Branch(KBank)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.599
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct March 2019 UST
Payment Date April 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)