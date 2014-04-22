(Correction to ammend the Mid-Swaps from +2bp to -2bp)

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finnvera OYJ

Guarantor Republic of Finland

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.699

Reoffer Yield 0.937 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 32.9 bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date April 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1062104978

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)