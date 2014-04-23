April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower PepsiCo, Inc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.511
Yield 1.825 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.2bp
Over the 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1061697568
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2026
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Yield 2.681 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.4bp
Over the 2024 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
