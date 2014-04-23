Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mubadala Development Co PJSC
Guarantor Issuer MDC- GMTN B.V. Guarantor Mubadala Development Company PJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date April 28, 2022
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 98.53
Reoffer price 98.53
Yield 3.462 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT7
Payment Date April 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, HSBC and NBAD
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
