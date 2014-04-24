NEW DELHI, April 24 Nokia said that
due to an ongoing tax dispute its Indian mobile phone handset
plant was unlikely to be included in a deal due to be concluded
on Friday for the sale of its global handset business to
Microsoft.
Nokia will instead operate the factory as a contract
manufacturing unit for Microsoft after the deal, a spokeswoman
for the Finnish company's Indian unit said on Thursday.
"It's highly unlikely that the plant will transfer, given
that the (deal) closing with Microsoft is tomorrow," the
spokeswoman said. "If the asset doesn't get transferred, we are
entering into a service agreement with Microsoft."
Nokia has yet to agree to conditions set by an Indian court,
including payment of a guarantee for potential tax dues in a
dispute with Indian authorities, before it transfers the plant
to Microsoft. The plant, which Nokia says employs about 6,600
employees, is one of its biggest factories globally.
Nokia this month offered a voluntary retirement scheme to
factory employees. [ID:
Nokia lawyers have previously told the Delhi High Court that
the company can run the plant as a contract manufacturer in case
it is not allowed to be transferred to Microsoft, but not beyond
12 months after closing their 5.4 billion euros ($7.5 billion)
global deal.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)